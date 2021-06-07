Video Of Fulanis Caught And Killed In Igangan During Counter Attack (Pix)

Videos of Fulanis Killed in Igangan Today During Retaliatory Attack

The Fulanis cowardly came in the shadow of the night to Igangan, they were able to carry out attack but the youth of Igangan mobilized themselves to stop and drop some of the coward killers.

These are the some of them caught and killed while some of them escaped and ran away before the youth could mobilize themselves.

Makinde should rise up now and stand his ground now in Oyo State because this is an affront on us as Yorubas and it is now time to act.

#OduduwaNation

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RE2Q6GnhvjA