Video Of Werewolf Reportedly Killed In Benue Is Fake – Nigerian Army

The Nigerian Army has debunked a video of a beast reportedly killed in Benue State by troops.

The video which has since gone viral, shows the corpse of a beast that looks like a werewolf. It was widely rumoured that the beast was killed during ‘OPERATION WHIRLSTROKE’ in Benue state.

In a statement seen by POLITICS NIGERIA on Monday, the army called on the general public to ignore the footage adding that it was from a Portuguese movie.

“The Press Release and video making rounds on social media of a mysterious beast with human body Killed by troops of operation whirl stroke is Fake.”

“The original video is from a Portuguese film “Lobisomem Morto a Tiros” Please disregard this video.”

