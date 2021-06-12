Violence broke out at mega rally of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kano on Saturday.

The rally, which was organised to welcome former governorship candidate of the Green Party of Nigeria (GPN), A. A. Zaura and other decampees into APC, is taking place at Sabongari area of Kano metropolis.

However, while Rt Hon Hamisu Chidari, Speaker of Kano state House of Assembly, was giving his goodwill message, some of the party members in attendance started exchanging blows.

The incident almost disrupted the rally as people fled in different directions.

https://www.dailytrust.com.ng/breaking-violence-breaks-out-at-apc-mega-rally-in-kano