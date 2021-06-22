Wakili: Court Orders Release Of OPC Members, 3 Months After

Three Months After, Court Orders Release Of OPC Members Detained After Arresting Alleged Fulani Warlord, Wakili

The OPC members had on March 7 arrested Wakili and some of his alleged fighters after a gun battle at the Ibarapa area of the state

The Chief Magistrate Court 2, Iyaganku, Ibadan, in the Oyo state capital, has ordered the release of three members of the Oodua Peoples Congress (OPC) detained after arresting Iskilu Wakili, a Fulani leader

The Fulani leader has been accused of perpetrating criminal activities alongside his fighters in the Ibarapa area of the state

The state police command subsequently arrested and detained some of the OPC members involved in the arrest, accusing them of murder.

The command said a woman was burnt to death while the OPC members were attempting to arrest Wakili.

The three detainees on Tuesday who appeared before the magistrate’s court, presided over by A.O. Amzat, were ordered to be released three months after their detention.

They were discharged and acquitted after the state’s Directorate of Public Prosecutions failed to prove to the court that the OPC men were guilty as charged

