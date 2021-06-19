We Are Against Kanu’s Agitation For Biafra – South East Governors, Ohaneze (Pics)

BREAKING!!! We Are Against Nnamdi Kanu’s Agitation For Biafra – S’East Governors, Ohaneze

South East Governors and leaders on Saturday said they are against the agitation of Biafra by the leader of the Indigenous People Of Biafra, IPOB, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, Igbere TV reports.

In a communique issued after a meeting in Enugu State, the South East Governors and leaders said they believe in one united Nigeria under a platform of justice, equality of rights, fairness, love and respect for one another.

They South East Leaders noted threats by some groups against people of South East and firmly promise to protect everyone

either from other regions or ours and pleaded with the leaders of other regions to protect their people living in their regions.

The statement reads,

“We condemn the killing of security agencies, burning of strategic infrastructure and killing of civilians in South East and other regions. We request our security agencies to please discharge their duties within the rules of engagement and the law”

“We request our National Assembly from the South East to support State Police creation in the ongoing constitutional amendment”.

“We condemn in totality, the activities of violent secessionist groups in South East and elsewhere, we firmly proclaim that

we do not support them, they do not speak for South East. The impression that South East leaders are silent over some of our youths agitators for secession is not correct. South East Governors, Ohaneze President, National Assembly members, notable leader had come out publicly many times in the past to speak against such agitations. In order not to mismanage the unfortunate situation, South East Leaders have set up a committee to engage such youths to stop and allow elders speak to address such fears”

” Meeting directed our Governors and Ohaneze Ndigbo to liaise with indigenes from northern part of Nigeria and indigenes of other regions to assure that the nation Nigeria and their people of their safety in South East.”

“The meeting endorsed our South East joint security outfit – Ebubeagu and asked them to work with security agencies and to respect the rights and privileges of all those living in South East and our visitors”

https://igberetvnews.com/1393446/breaking-nnamdi-kanus-agitation-biafra-seast-governors-ohaneze/