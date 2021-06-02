We Are Opposed To The Breakup Of Nigeria – Governor Ganduje

Kano State Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje has rejected any attempt to break up Nigeria, cautioning that some groups might want to use the opportunity of the constitutional amendment exercise to seek secession.

Ganduje spoke on Wednesday in Kano at the House of Representatives Special Committee on the Review of the 1999 Constitution, which is holding at Bristol Palace Hotel.

The governor observed that his position was in tandem with the position of the people of the region, insisting that Nigeria was stronger and bigger in the eyes of the world as one big united country.

The Kano governor acknowledged differences of tribe, ethnicity and religion among Nigerians, stressing that these distinctions were so designed by God and are not the handiwork of man.

He argued that Nigeria’s diversity could become a positive factor if it is harnessed for good purposes.

‘Our problem in Nigeria is that we allow our diversity to be a challenge and we fail to convert this challenge to opportunities,’ said the governor.

Governor Ganduje insisted that every ethnic nationality in Nigeria has an inherent trait and lifeways which, when properly harnessed, would help make Nigeria a greater country.

in his remarks, Alhassan Ado Doguwa, Chairman, Kano Center of the House of Representatives Special Committee on the Review of the 1999 Constitution (As Amended), recalled that in the 62 years of Independence, the calls for the review of different sections of the Nigeria Constitution have remained very audible.

He said that efforts to review the current constitution have been a constant feature of the National Assembly since 1998.

The Majority leader offered that the focus of the House of Representatives was to give all Nigerians a chance to fully participate in the process of amending the 1999 constitution and to eventually come up with a document that would meet the expectations of all citizens.



https://www.sunnewsonline.com/we-are-opposed-to-the-breakup-of-nigeria-ganduje/