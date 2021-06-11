We Are Ready To Negotiate With The Nigerian Government – Twitter

Today marks one week since Twitter was blocked in Nigeria. We have informed the Nigerian government that we are ready to meet for an open discussion to address mutual concerns and see the service restored.
We remain advocates for the free and #OpenInternet everywhere. #KeepitOn
