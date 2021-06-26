We Miss Ajimobi’s Wisdom In Governance – Osinbajo

The Vice President, who was represented at the deceased’s one-year remembrance by Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State, said Ajimobi demonstrated courage and wits while urging leaders to make the most of their positions to serve humanity as the late politician did.

He said, “We miss Ajimobi’s wisdom in governance and politics. He had a good understanding of conflict resolution and he deployed his vast experience in politics and governance to bring about visible socio-economic growth of Oyo State.”

The Deputy Governor of Oyo State, Rauf Olaniyan, said Ajimobi did his best for the state while he was in charge.

Ajimobi’s predecessor, Chief Adebayo Alao-Akala, said the late politician deserved commendations due to his achievements and his frankness.

Alao-Akala said, “Late Ajimobi deserves to be commended for his frankness and sincerity on issues, regardless of political or religious inclinations. He would always speak his mind.”

In a sermon delivered at the prayer session held at Ajimobi’s residence in Ibadan, a popular Muslim cleric, Sheik Muhyideen Bello, urged leaders not to fail to leave good legacies behind.

He said Ajimobi was kind and he lived in the minds of many people, saying that was the reason so many people trooped out to honour him even in death.

The Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Ganduje, who is an in-law of Ajimobi, was among the dignitaries present at the ceremony. The Minister of Sports and Youth Development, Sunday Dare; Minister of Interior Affairs, Rauf Aregbesola; senators and other political office holders were present at the ceremony.

