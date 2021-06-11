What A Feeling! Uche Ogbodo’s Younger Lover Says As Actress Welcomes 2nd Child (Pics)

Nollywood actress uche ogbodo has announced the birth of her second child, Igbere TV reports.

The 35-year-old made the announcement in an Instagram post on Wednesday.

“My bunny is finally here. I am so excited. It’s been an excellently fulfilling journey. Mother and child are perfectly fine. Thank you all for your good wishes and prayers,” she wrote.



https://www.instagram.com/p/CP8XZQ7pLIQ/?utm_medium=copy_link

The actress’ partner and father of the child Bobby Maris also express his excitement at the new arrival.

“What a feeling! Being a father is one of the greatest feelings I’ve had. Welcome my love, welcome my princess,” he wrote on Instagram too.

Bobby also thanked uche “for birthing me an angel” in reply to her comment on his post.

uche’s first child is a six-year-old girl named Stephanie from her marriage to Apo Arthur.

The marriage contracted in October 2013 has crashed due to irreconcilable differences.

uche has defended her relationship with a younger Bobby, saying he makes her happy.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SYkqfwZ0TYw