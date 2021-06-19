What Amount Should A Child Be Contributing To The House? Anthony Joshua Asks

A British Nigerian professional boxer, Anthony Joshua is asking his fans the reasonable amount the think children should contribute to the running cost of the house, WonderTV Media reports.
Joshua, in a post on his social media has suggested that kids living with their parents should contribute towards some household expenses.
His post reads:
“Kids are living at parents houses for longer. Being smart and saving up money
I feel they should then contribute towards some household expenses
If renting a room /apartment was 800/1kpm
What’s the reasonable amount a child should be contributing to support the running cost of the house
p.s
Youngsters & Olders make sure your dropping some change to your mom or dad Aunty or uncle Nan or grandad here n there! It goes a long way! It ain’t just about the amount it’s also the thought”
