What Amount Should A Child Be Contributing To The House? Anthony Joshua Asks

A British Nigerian professional boxer, Anthony Joshua is asking his fans the reasonable amount the think children should contribute to the running cost of the house, WonderTV Media reports.

Joshua, in a post on his social media has suggested that kids living with their parents should contribute towards some household expenses.

His post reads:

“Kids are living at parents houses for longer. Being smart and saving up money

I feel they should then contribute towards some household expenses

If renting a room /apartment was 800/1kpm

What’s the reasonable amount a child should be contributing to support the running cost of the house

p.s

Youngsters & Olders make sure your dropping some change to your mom or dad Aunty or uncle Nan or grandad here n there! It goes a long way! It ain’t just about the amount it’s also the thought”



https://www.facebook.com/wondertvofficial/posts/297173625475515