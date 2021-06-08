‘What Happened When I Told My Class Mates That I’m On A 2:1 & Not A 1:1’

This is our final semester here in school. Today, I was in a deep conversation with a group of my course mates, and we were talking about our performance and grades so far in school. Being their best student they were shocked to hear me tell them that I’m actually on a 2:1 and not a 1:1 and specifically within the range of 4.25 to 4.3 cgpa. Their Shock also shocked me lols . Like what were they thinking? And somehow they were disappointed too.

As for me I don’t care about their thoughts or opinion about the subject matter, I’m not from a rich home perse, so most at times I spend my time on things that will put money in my pocket rather than books to survive here in school. I even barely read my books, but I’m a very fast learner when I grab a book.

They couldn’t fathom why I couldn’t make a first class even when they considered me a genius. Anyways, that doesn’t matter, maybe some other time in the nearest future things like this won’t matter any more. I simply wish myself the very best in life. Graduating top of my class is not an easy feat and I thank God for that. If any of those 1:1 students embark on 10% of

the thingss I do in campus to survy, they will find it difficult making a 2:1 not to talk of a 1:1. So I’m really proud of myself. Glory be to God. Amen!