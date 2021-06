As a Christian can you work for a Muslim as Live-in Driver, Chef, Housekeeper,Steward, Etc. or if you’ve worked for them before please share your experience I just need some advice

Things am pondering on;

◆ will they give chance to go-to church

◆will they give food when they’re on their

fasting

Though as for me Regardless of your religions as long as you’re good I will like you.