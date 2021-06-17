What Is The Cleverest Salary Negotiation You’ve Had?

Adepetun Robert Kehinde

Do your homework before you get to the salary negotiation and KNOW your market worth. That being said, some HR personnel will pause for a long time after you state your salary requirement. This is a tactic they employ to make you uncomfortable & doubt your salary requirement and make you blurt out: “well its negotiable”……don’t ever say that!… because then they got you and will undoubtedly offer you less. Stick to your original salary figure no matter how long they pause or try to talk you down. Be business smart.

Shared from Bogger

Kindly share you cleverest salary negotiation.