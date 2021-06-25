What Is The Ruling On Muslims Saying “Jesus!” When They Are Astonished?

It is not permissible for a Muslim to say “Jesus!” when he is astonished or amazed or startled, as the Christians do, because what they mean when they say it is “Oh my God!”, because they believe that Jesus (‘Eesa – peace be upon him) is God, but Jesus is not God; rather he is the slave and Messenger of Allah. Whoever believes that ‘Eesa is in any way divine is a disbeliever.

https://islamqa.info/en/answers/361761/what-is-the-ruling-on-saying-jesus-when-one-is-astonished-or-amazed-or-startled-as-the-christians-do