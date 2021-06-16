What Job Guarantees Job Security In Nigeria?

Nigeria is a country where there is evident lacuna in the labour laws of the country . The few provisions that are in favour of the workers are not properly implemented and enforced .

This is the reason why most employers of labour want unrealistic demands from their employees . Workers are overworked and underpaid . Underemployment is on the high in the country .

People are being paid peanuts with the excuse of gathering experience and gaining exposure . More so , employers can hire and fire at will even without proper benefits being given to the victims .

For a Young graduate or persons looking to switch jobs or career, what are some of the jobs or career path in Nigeria that can guarantee to a reasonable extent Job security and you are assured you won’t wake up one day and be fired for no reason .

Or if that happens for any reason , you can easily seek redress and be promptly vindicated .