What One Employee Taught Me About Hiring

A true life story by Mr. Wilfred

I quit. I’m in Third Mainland and leaving the van with the keys here.

That was the call I received one weekend not long after launching my first business. To the bitterness situation, the van referenced was full of valuable merchandise, and I was 9 hours away in Enugu state.

And so started my long history of terrible hires.

Some background. I had started a business with a partner, and we were already stretched to the limit with time, money and stress. The van in question was in route to Lagos to deliver merchandise to new clients and needless to say, it never made it to the clients.

Immediately after receiving the call, I drove with my business partner overnight to Lagos Island to retrieve the van. Of course, like very entrepreneurial story, this one was more complicated. The delivery driver who abandoned our van and the merchandise was actually on his third task with our company. Yes, third.

When the driver originally applied for the position, he was a well-spoken, ambitious and genuinely seemed enthusiastic to join our smooth startup team. The first time we hired him, however, he did not show up for his first day, though he did call later and had a reasonably good excuse for missing. He demonstrated remorse and continued to express enthusiasm to be part of our team, so I gave him another chance.

Fool me once, shame on me. When his first day again came, he again never showed up. And again he called and had a seemingly valid reason for not coming. He begged for one more opportunity, and although I declined originally, but he was persistent. Again everything I knew had been taught, I gave him another chance.

Fool me twice, shame on me. This third time, he did show up for his first day and after a couple of months on the job and getting to know our operation, he seemed reliable. We then decided to give him the van keys to make the 9 hours trip to Lagos, meet with clients and deliver merchandise. He left and the next day, he called to tell us he quit.

Fool me thrice, shame on me you would say. Well what I remembered most about this incident were the debates between me and my business partner. Who from the start disagree with hiring this driver and certainly disagreed with giving him two more chances. It was a long quiet drive together down to Lagos and I left any remaining pride I had at home, because it will be sad to argue with my partner knowing fully well I was wrong from day one.

While everything turned out fine, we recovered the van with the merchandise intact and paid some Lagos hoodlums (Agbero) before our clients even knew anything was amiss.

Looking back on this delivery driver Mr. Tosan, I remember also having a bad feeling about him from the start, and certainly after not showing up the first time. My pride and desire to be right however got in the way of the rational decision to move on.

Today, I go more with gut feeling and will be the first person to admit when I am wrong.

What do you think about hiring? Please share your hiring story.