What Skill Can I Learn In A Short Time To Start Making Money?

Good morning guys, Let me just go straight to the point – I finished with university in February and since then, I have been jobless. Applied for a few jobs but no response.

I finally got a job at a pure water factory but the salary was 11k, 6am – 6pm.

They usually give workers #100 to eat everyday, then they’ll deduct it from the salary – Meaning at the end of the month, I’m taking home 8k.

This did not go down well with me so I rejected the job. Wanted to learn photography but there was no money. I really need advice at this point because my almost deadbeat dad is further making life miserable for me at home. It’s messing me up mentally.

What skill can someone learn at an affordable amount within the shortest possible time?