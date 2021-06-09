What TB Joshua Said About His Mother And Father (Photos)

Founder of the Synagogue Church of All Nations Prophet Temitope Joshua gave an insight into his family in mid-2018, revealing the “humble home” where he grew up, Igbere TV reports.

TB Joshua, as he was known worldwide, was from Arigidi Akoko, Ondo State. His mother was Folarin Balogun while his father was Kolawole Balogun, a former translator.

Joshua died on June 5, 2021, aged 57 after a church programme in Lagos.

On June 14, 2018, the SCOAN founder posted a photo of his mother and himself on Instagram and said it was the last hug she gave him before her death.

“Let me pay a special tribute to my late mother, who always advised me to look into my love walk. Failing to do so can shut down our relationship with God. What a wonderful woman! She never failed to call us for prayer before going to bed,” he wrote.



He followed it up on June 15, 2018, with a picture of his father who died when he was a child.

“I was a baby before the death of my father. Consequently, I knew nothing about my late father and the entire family burden rested squarely on my mother’s shoulders,” said Joshua.



Joshua capped it on June 16 with a picture of the home where he grew up.

“I found myself in a simple and humble family background, lacking basic needs of life. I realised there was a force I could not resist which kept telling me to concentrate on my future because the situation in which I was then, was a preparation for my future,” he wrote.



According to him, his past experiences were the reasons he did not “respond to criticisms, lying, falsehood, name-calling or slanderous remarks.”

In 2011, Joshua was estimated by Forbes to be worth between $10 million and $15 million.