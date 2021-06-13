What To Do If You Hate Your Job

Adepetun R. Kehinde

A lot of my friends are in companies that they don’t want to be in, have a routine that they hate and are frustrated almost three times a week. When I try to reason with them and tell them to quit their job and try for a better job or startup, it doesn’t work, because I get the following answers

• I need to gain more experience here then I will quit

• If I leave so early it will put a bad impression on my resume

• You got lucky, doesn’t mean I will

• I don’t have any contacts, don’t know where to start

Apparently the approach of asking them to leave never worked but there had to be another way. Because when someone gets trapped in the circle of their excuses it’s difficult for them to get out unless someone else shows them a unique way, mine was this.

I told them “Don’t quit your job, just give 10 interviews.”

What does that mean?

Instead of telling them to quit, I told them just check out ten companies you would like to work at, mail them, tweet to them or check out their careers page and give an interview with them. That’s it, no big deal, only ten interviews. And give the interviews like you have nothing to lose.

One of my friends got a double package offer in the second interview he gave, one in the first she gave. They both quit their jobs.

Just give ten interviews in the next 4-6 weeks, that’s it, no big deal.

Shared from Bogger

What will you do if you hate your job?