“What Went Through My Mind The Day I Spotted ‘Nairaland’ For The First Time”

Here’s a fun and an engaging question I’d like to ask all Nairalanders.

How did you learn about this platform the very first time?

Can you remember the very first time you visited this website?

Did you learn about it in an advert, a Facebook post, Twitter or someone referred you here?

I’m asking this because I can’t forget how I learned about this platform.

To answer the question, I’d go first…

I came across this platform sometime between 2015 and 2016.

I was a secondary school finalist then, and the person I lived with happened to be an IT expert, he’s always on his laptop and then I’d see him scrolling down a site with green text almost everyday. I was interested in knowing what’s he’s doing here and what really caught my eyes was the name of the site. NAIRALAND. What could this site be? I always wondered and I memorized the name from there. I think what helped is the name of the platform, what could he be doing on a site named NAIRALAND? I was particularly interested about the ‘Naira’ part because then I thought this platform teaches people how to make money (well, it does).

At that time I didn’t have a phone of my own and I couldn’t create an account, all I do was just borrow phones to view the site as a guest. I got my own phone after secondary school and since then, I’ve been an active member of this platform.

And jsyk, I am a silent reader of the Travel section (you probably know why, lol) it’s one of my favorite parts of this place. Another favorite section of mine on this platform is the Programming section

The information and knowledge that I have gotten from this place is invaluable, and I’m grateful to the creator and management for their efforts.

From my observations, I think the management needs to work more on the marketing of this site, this platform isn’t popular as it should be. This place should be the frontpage of most Nigerians ( is it Uraniums? ) on the internet.

I hope to see this site become really popular as much as I hope it would.

Woah, that’s a lot…

Can you share your own story with us? How did you get here?