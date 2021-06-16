What You Should Know About Some Interviews

Sometime ago I applied for a role at a very popular multinational. I prepared hard for it like my life depended on it (cos it was my dream company). I had 3 levels of interview including working on a project and making presentations to someone who’d be my Manager and a colleague. The feedback from my sessions were very encouraging that I was already preparing to have a contract negotiation.

Then I didn’t hear from the coy for a long time, I did multiple reminders to the internal recruiter but most went unanswered until after a month, she responded that although my performance was good and my experience was impressive but they have decided to go with an “Internal solution”.

What the heck is “Internal solution”? I later learnt that the entire interview process was a facade. The recruiter and managers already agreed to fix another employee into the role but for sake of audit and crossing all Ts, they decided to interview external candidates for the same role but regardless of our performance, we didn’t stand a chance. It was just feigned transparency.

I imagine how many candidates get called up for interviews, they prepare with everything they’ve got, have sleepless nights to brush themselves up, put on their best appearance and abandon all the other serious things they could have done because they believe their prayers have been answered. Unfortunately when the feedback is sent and they are rejected. They’d beat themselves up, feel depressed and think they aren’t good enough. Little do they know that they never really stood a chance. They were just a dot on the I and a cross on the T