What’s The Kindest Thing A Stranger Has Ever Done For You

There are some occasions strangers have been of help to some people despite the insecurity in the country.

We’ve read in the dailies how some airport cleaners safely secured luggages and belongings of passengers who carelessly lost them, without taking out a needle from them.

Some of these good Samaritans who are strangers to us are scarce to come by in the Nigeria of today.

We have heard how some taxi drivers, bolt drivers, Uber drivers returned wallet full with foreign currencies back to the homes of the passengers.

Sometimes ago, there were incidents of kidnappings which a stranger had to be the angel who rescued some abductees who could have been killed, injured or demanded ransom of them.

We all at one time or the other have also been angels to others who we never new before. Likewise, some strangers have come to be our angels on those odd moments in life.

What’s the kindest thing a stranger had ever done for you?

Let’s hear your own part of the story to show that not everybody is wicked as some portray.