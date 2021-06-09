‘When Single Ladies Choose To Cohabit With Men & Give Them Free Sex’

When single ladies choose to cohabit with men, yielding to free sexual servicing, domestic chores and the likes, what exactly goes through their minds?

This is love?

This will make him marry me?

I am married and this is my duty?

This is what it takes to hold a man?

Which?

More importantly, why is it difficult for women to see this at this point.

Chances are many are reading this now telling themselves “no, this is not me. My own case is different. We are in love.”

Okay then. Love.

What is love? What to you is love?

We cannot understand, you think.

Welcome to the journeys that led to the pregnancies that led to undesired marriages that became toxic and ended up in very hurtful divorces having one person bearing almost all the physical, financial and social cost of it as a single parent.

Welcome to the realities many of us currently live but then, maybe we don’t understand.

If he truly loves you, he’d do the needful and marry you right. Don’t be mistaken. When the right one comes along, he’d do away with all the excuses he’s giving you and marry her. Unfortunately, many learnt this lesson the hard way.

The choice is yours.

