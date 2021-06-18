When Tall Girls Get Married To Tall Guys

It’s not a new thing that whenever a girl is tall, she’s told by people not to get married to a tall guy so that they don’t birth overly tall children.

I’ll take myself for example, I’ve had several encounters of such. The recent one was yesterday at my workplace, just walked in to get something and what lead to the discussion is what I don’t know, I’m about 1.79m tall…..and they were like I shouldn’t marry a tall man o, that we’ll give birth to children that’ll be too tall, that I should marry a short man and I was like what are these people saying ……my partner will either be the same height with me or a bit taller than me, you guys should allow me worry about my children biko.

Have you ever encountered this? Both as a lady/guy, What was your response?