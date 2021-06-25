When You Pick The Wrong Lady For Marriage (Meme)

Pick the wrong lady for marriage, and your case will be as, or worse than the meme below. No jokes

I’m not trynna scare you guys, I’m just being brutally honest

iExplore:

A lady took her sick husband to a doctor for checkup. The doctor, after examining the man’s condition, told the lady what and how to take very good care of her sick husband to make him recover:

Doctor: Your husband is suffering from a very severe stress disorder. If you don’t do the following he will surely die.

Each morning fix him a healthy breakfast. Be

pleasant at all times. For lunch make him a nutritious meal. For dinner prepare an especially nice meal No chores.

No nagging. Oh yes, and make love

several times a week. Do this for the next year and he’ll regain his health

completely.

On their way home, the man (her husband) asked the lady (his wife) what the doctor said, and she replied:

Wife: You are going to die.

That’s it bro. Don’t make me do this again

Go buy a smartphone