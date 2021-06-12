Which Of These Dog Breeds Do You Own Or Wish To Own? (Photos)

Also known as the British Bulldog and English Bulldog, this breed has a very distinctive set of unmistakable facial features. The Bulldog is muscular and well-set. They are typically friendly and courageous, sporting a smooth and glossy coat. They need some exercise to avoid becoming overweight – although they prefer to spend hot, sunny days indoors, as their short snout can cause breathing difficulties

