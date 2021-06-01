WHO Approves China’s Sinovac COVID-19 Vaccine

“Today, I’m happy to announce that the Sinovac-CoronaVac vaccine has been given WHO Emergency Use Listing after being found to be safe, effective and quality assured following two doses of the inactivated vaccine”-@DrTedros #COVID19

“Furthermore, the easy storage requirements of CoronaVac make it very suitable for low-resource settings. It is now the eighth vaccine to receive Emergency Use Listing by WHO. It’s now crucial to get these lifesaving tools to the people that need them quickly”-@DrTedros #COVID19

“Overnight, I joined leaders from the @IMFNews, the @wto & the @WorldBank in publishing an op-ed in many newspapers around the � that calls for a new commitment with a $50B rapid investment to fund #VaccinEquity & other crucial health tools”-@DrTedros

“We particularly welcome that in the proposal, the majority of the new funding would be made available quickly through grants, including to fill the @ACTAccelerator’s funding gap”-@DrTedros #VaccinEquity

“This would help us dramatically scale up the production of diagnostics, treatments, oxygen, medical equipment and vaccines for equitable distribution”-@DrTedros #VaccinEquity #ACTogether

