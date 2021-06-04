‘Who Go Visit Me?’ – Naira Marley Asks As He Shows Off His Dogs (Photos, Video)

If you are afraid of dogs, then don’t visit singer Naira Marley at home.

Igbere TV reports that the 30-year-old shared a video of him and some of his canine friends on Instagram on Thursday, prompting some of his friends and followers to say they will not be visiting him soon.

“By the way, the biggest one’s like 8month now. Ko por Ke,” he wrote.

He then threw a challenge asking, “Who go visit me bayi?”



Responding, skit maker, MC Lively said “I no dey visit you o.”

