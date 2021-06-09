“Who The Hell Are They?” – El-Rufai Reacts To Twitter Ban

Governor of Kaduna state, Nasir El-rufai has reacted to the Federal government’s suspension of Twitter’s operations in Nigeria.

It will be recalled that the Nigerian government suspended Twitter’s activities in Nigeria last week after the micro-blogging platform deleted a tweet President Muhammadu Buhari made citing ‘genocidal’ violence against Igbo people over the rising spate of insecurity in the south-east region.

The directive has been condemned by many with some describing it as an encroachment on free speech and free press.

El-rufai on Wednesday morning questioned the social media giant’s rights to determine standards of free speech. He wrote on Facebook;

“TWITTER SUSPENSION: Who the hell is a private company to determine, set and enforce its uninformed double standards of free speech, information dissemination and democratic governance to any sovereign nation?”

He also shared a video of a programme on Russian media outfit, RT, where the host, Igor Zhdnov was criticising Twitter’s deletion of President Buhari’s tweet.



https://politicsnigeria.com/who-the-hell-are-they-to-set-standards-for-free-speech-el-rufai-reacts-to-twitter-ban/