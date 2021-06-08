Why Did You Quit Your Last Job?

Okoye Juliana

My last job was horrible. It was an incredibly abusive situation. It was a law firm and the main shareholder was a huge jerk. I always say this joke to a close colleague of mine “Our boss his here now, let watch the Devil wear Prada”. He would yell at you in front of everyone, curse and scream “Are you a craze lout?!”. One time he threw his lunch wrap at me because they delivered it with whole wheat wrap instead of spinach (I wasn’t the one who ordered it and even so, why would it be his assistants fault if the restaurant messed up?). He even yelled at his wife in front of everyone. People had literal panic attacks and mental breakdowns not only from the abuse but because he would place impossible deadlines and overall stress us out. We were working on a class action lawsuit. We were expecting to get literally over 10 thousand responses (if I remember correctly Defensive was arguing that the number of claimants was false and so now were requesting proof) and he wanted us to open every single one, scan them in and file them in by a certain date. I remember doing the math and if we (it was a group of 5 of us) literally stopped doing our jobs and just spend the next week opening letters from open till close we still would not be done on time, and that didn’t include scanning them in but he didn’t care. He would walk in and yell at us that we were too slow and not good for anything. One girl had a mental breakdown after she spent basically her last three days living at the office. She would sleep at her desk and shower in the gym downstairs because of how much work he gave her.

It was honestly one of the worst work environments I had ever been in, I finally give up the job last year. Before quitting my old job, I made sure I secured a better job with great management team.

Thank you Bogger for sharing my story.

