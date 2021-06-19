Why FG Didn’t Allow Us Close FGC Despite Intelligence On Bandits – Kebbi Governor

Governor Abubakar Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi State has said two weeks before bandits attacked Federal Government College, Birnin Yauri, there was an intel on bandits presence.

The school wasn’t closed, instead a detachment of special Anti-terrorism Task Force was deployed there.

When he visited the school in Birnin Yauri for on-the-spot assessment, the governor addressed parents, staff and the students that escaped being kidnapped.

He said when he consulted with the federal authorities on the situation at hand, it was agreed that since the school would be closing in two weeks time after the students finished writing their terminal examination, the school should be provided with security for the period.

“About two weeks ago we heard that there was a bandits movement. Bandits were sighted around here.

“We consulted with federal authorities and they told us that the schools has about two weeks to finish their terminal exams.

“At that consultation we all agreed that if security could be found and stationed in the school that could support the children to finish their exams before going home.

“The police commissioner graciously enough find a big contingent from the special Terrorism Task Force that were stationed in the school before the incident that happened yesterday (Thursday).

He added that it was that bandits confronted policemen who were providing security to the school and overpowered them and unfortunately, made away with some of our children, some teachers and other employees.

https://dailytrust.com/yauri-abduction-why-kebbi-didnt-close-school-despite-report-of-bandits-presence