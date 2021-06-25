Why You Must Avoid Memorising Qur’an Without Tajweed

Qur’an must be read and memorized the way it was revealed to the Prophet (may the peace of Allah be upon him) using Tajweed rule. Those reciting or memorizing Qur’an should take note of the following

“Even though we are to beautify our voice during recitation, a sweet melodious voice does not automatically imply that the reciter is using the tajwīd rules.

The alphabet ع sounds nice but avoid replacing the أ with it. Some brothers recite الحمد لله as علعمد لله! They are the type who greet you by saying علسلام عليكم

Avoid memorizing the Qur’ān without tajwīd. Renovation is sometimes difficult than building a house afresh! Ask any hāfidh of the Qur’ān. They always prefer a fresh student to the one whose tongue and mind are already tied to a particular wrong recitation.

May Allāh subhānahu wa ta’āla make us among those who understand and make use of the lessons taught in the book of Allāh. May He make us good reciters and memorizers of the Qur’ān.”

Musa Ibrahim-katsina

Try and learn Tajweed with a Hafidh who understands the rule of Tajweed. If there is none around you, you can learn on this website:

https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PL6TlMIZ5ylgqM4Uuu7iAhIeuSdF0v9yxo

May Allah assist us (Ameen)