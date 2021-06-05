Will Twitter Ban Nnamdi Kanu’s Hate Speeches?

When Will Twitter Ban Nnamdi Kanu’s Hate Speech?

Hate Speech Monger – Nnamdi Kanu

This man posts all sorts of vitriolic, abusive, threatening messages against Nigeria and the Nigerian government, including highly tribalistic smears, and blood-curdling commands to his followers, to kill and maim innocent Nigerians, including law enforcement agents.

BUT NOT FOR ONE DAY have I heard that Twitter cautioned him, or warned him against such dangerous use of the platform.

And then the Nigerian president uses the same twitter to warn troublemakers of repercussions, and HE gets his posts deleted by twitter.

I mean, WHAT CLEARER CASE OF BIAS IS THERE THAN THAT?

If I were Buhari, I would do the EXACT SAME THING, and ban them from operating in the Nigerian space.

Oh sure, some people can use VPN, but research shows that most peeps won’t bother if they have to go to that extent.

So WELL DONE Mr President.