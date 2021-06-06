William Kumuyi Celebrates His 80th Birthday. Buhari Congratulates Him

The President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd.), on Saturday, felicitated with the General Superintendent of Deeper Christian Life Ministry, Pastor William Kumuyi, as he clocks 80.

Buhari’s congratulatory message was contained in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina.

The statement titled ‘President Buhari greets Pastor W.F. Kumuyi at 80’ read, “The President felicitates with the family of the renowned preacher, members of the Deeper Life Bible Church, and Christendom in general, wishing the ‘spiritual General’ greater service to God and humanity, ‘in good health and sound mind.’

“President Buhari recalls his 2018 meeting with Pastor Kumuyi and wife, Esther, at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, the warmth they radiated, and their love and prayers for the country, urging younger preachers to take a cue, and intercede for Nigeria and people in positions of authority, as God’s word enjoins.

“As Pastor Kumuyi reaches this milestone, the President prays that his vision for the country will be realised, and the works of his hands will continue to prosper.”



Source: https://www.google.com/amp/s/punchng.com/buhari-congratulates-kumuyi-80/%3famp?espv=1