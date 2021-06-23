Woman Found Dead In Kwara Hotel, After Meeting Man With Fake Name (Graphic Pix)

An unidentified woman has been found dead in a hotel in Ilorin, Kwara State.

The deceased was said to have lodged at Premium Diamond Hotel, Adewole area, Ilorin with a man who registered with fake name, address and telephone number.

The spokesman of Kwara State Police Command, Ajayi Okasanmi said the incident happened on 27th of May, 2021 but was reported to the police on 28th May, 2021.

He said the hotel manager, Olalekan Anafi reported that one Adeboye James of 12, Okelewo street, Ede Osun State, had on May 27th, 2021 lodged in the hotel with the deceased.

According to the manager, James left the hotel the following day without the knowledge of any of the hotel’s staff.

“In the morning of the following day when nothing was heard from the room occupied by the said lodger, a spare key was used to open the room and we were confronted by the dead body of the lady,” Okasanmi quoted the hotel manager to have said.

The police spokesman said investigation into the incident was already at advanced stage as ordered by the state’s commissioner of police, Mohammed Bagega to arrest the lodger whose name and address as reflected in the hotel’s log book is fake.

“This release becomes necessary to enable members of the public whose daughter or female ward is missing since the day of the incident to visit the Homicide Section of the Kwara State Police Command (CID) for possible identification of the corpse for release,” Okasanmi added.



https://www.google.com/amp/s/leadership.ng/woman-found-dead-in-kwara-hotel-2/