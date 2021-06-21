Woman Stabbed To Death By A Notorious Phone Thief In Abuja

The Federal Capital Territory Police Command has arrested a 20-year-old man, Danladi Abubakar, for allegedly killing a yet-to-be-identified woman.

Abubakar was said to have stabbed his victim to death with a knife after snatching her mobile phone at Kasuwa-Dere in Gwagwalada Area of the FCT.

The command’s spokesperson, Mariam Yusuf, in a statement on Sunday, said the suspect was arrested by police detectives from Gwagwalada following an intelligence report.

Yusuf said one of his victims identified the suspect who confessed that he belongs to a notorious phone snatching syndicate operating in the axis.

The statement read, “The FCT Police Command has arrested one suspect for culpable homicide along Kasuwa-Dere, Gwagwalada axis.

“Acting on credible intelligence, the suspect, one Danladi Abubakar, ‘m’, 20, was arrested by police detectives from Gwagwalada Division for the gruesome murder of a yet-to-be-identified middle-aged woman.

“The suspect, who was identified by another victim, confessed to being a member of a notorious phone snatching syndicate operating along the Gwagwalada axis.

“Exhibits recovered are one sharp knife used for stabbing the deceased and one Tecno phone belonging to the late woman.”

The police spokesperson added that police operatives on patrol foiled a robbery attempt at a hotel along Kubwa axis.

Yusuf said one of the suspects who sustained gunshot injuries was confirmed dead when the police rushed him to the hospital.

She added that one Baretta pistol, one silver Mazda Space Wagon and plate numbers were recovered from the late suspect.

Yusuf stated that effort was in top gear to arrest the fleeing suspects.

She said, “Also, police operatives from Kubwa Division foiled an armed robbery attempt at a hotel along Kubwa axis.

“The operatives who were on routine patrol engaged the robbers in a fierce gun duel. However, one of the suspects who sustained serious gunshot injuries was rushed to the hospital where the doctor confirmed him dead.

“Exhibits recovered from the late suspect are one Baretta pistol, three rounds, one silver Mazda Space Wagon and plate numbers. Effort is in top gear to arrest the fleeing suspects.”

She said the suspects would be arraigned in court upon the conclusion of investigation.



