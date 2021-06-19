‘Women Dress Themselves To Compete With Other Women & Not For Men’ – Daddy Freeze

Daddy Freeze: Women Don’t Beautify Themselves For Men But Do It To Compete With Other Women

Daddy Freeze has said that women do not beautify themselves for men but do it because they are in competition with other women, IgbereTV reports.

He said he has observed that most men, himself included, do not care much to see women in professional makeup, artificial lashes and the likes.

He added that despite the fact that “most men either don’t like these things or can’t be bothered”, women still do them.

He concluded that this is because women don’t do these things for men, rather, they do it because they are in competition with other women.

He wrote on his Instagram handle;

“I have always preferred @tastebudzng with either mild or no makeup at all. Since I met her she probably has had her makeup done professionally 5 times..

–

I have met many pretty girls with no make up, polished natural nails and short natural hair.

To be honest, I personally don’t appreciate micro blading, false lashes and professional makeup;

Most men, either don’t like these or can’t be bothered.

Let’s call a spade a spade, women don’t do these things for their men, they do them mostly because:

THEY ARE IN COMPETITION WITH ONE ANOTHER,

I lie??….……

~FRZ”

Actress, Uche Elendu and Blessing Okoro made comments on his post. See below.