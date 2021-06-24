Workers Kill Two Big Pythons That Eat Residents’ Goats, Birds In Aba (Photos)

At least two snakes were on Wednesday killed by some workers at Emelogu Street around Waterside area near popular Orji Uzor Kalu Bridge Aba, Abia state.

Residents who spoke with ABN TV said they have always lived in fear as a result of activities of the snakes.

They said they have lost their domestic animals especially fowls and goats, saying the snakes sneak out in the dead of the night to consume them.

Our correspondent gathered that the state government is currently clearing and expanding the Aba river from Okpulor Umuobo to Azumini to make it easy for flying boats to ply.

The snakes were identified as cobra and python.

The residents further appeal to the state government to fumigate the area popularly known as ‘Good Morning’ market to save them from possible attacks from other hiding snakes.

Source: https://abntv.com.ng/2021/06/workers-kill-two-big-snakes-that-eat-residents-goats-birds-in-abia-photos/