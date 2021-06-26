Working In A Hotel For 6 Months Now: My Experience

My experience working in a hotel.

Although I always wanted to write this but I think with the trending story of Chidinma and Super TV boss, it is a good time to do it.

I finished school 3years ago and have been hit by unemployment in the country. Out of no choice, I landed for a hotel work with meagre salary. Well, that story has already been told on another of my thread (check my profile for the thread).

So out of hunger and frustration, I accepted the offer as it was the only available option. About 6 months into the job now, I can say I’m marveled by what I see daily in the place. The level of sexual immoralities in the country is something else.

First, thhe owner of the hotel is a calm gentleman married to a beautiful woman with kids but he still has side chicks. He’s someone who travels a lot but he has chicks in all these places. Secondly, the manager is a prolific womanizer. He has this habit of lodging different girls in different rooms and would go round having sex with each and everyone of them. Of course the cost of doing this is no child’s play. He probably spends at least 30k or above daily to run these multiple of sex partners. Not castigating the man but the wife is quite industrious trying to pick every penny here and there while the husband is spending big on girls.

Another set of people are yahoo boys. They are the top customers in the place. These guys with their money have been able to bring out the slut in girls. You see them doing all sort of things with our regular Nigerian girls in the street carrying face like they don’t know anything whereas they’ve involved in unexplainable and unimaginable sexual immoralities. Yahoo boys have used them for 3some, 4some and other group/party sex setting. Most times, these boys book a suite to host sex party. it could be 3 boys and 5 girls. I mean even beautiful girls that look calm, homely, innocent and even churchy engage the these act.

And now to the grand patrons, the king of kings and the Lord of lords, the married men. These people take it as a duty to sleep around with young girls. You see them bringing in different girls to the hotel to sleep with them. The case of Chidinma and TV boss was just one out of thousands and millions happening on daily basis. When I look at all these, I weep for us singles guys and the future in general. I may be correct to say there’s no decent girl out there again from what I have seen.

Not trying to demonize only married men, married women are not back seat takers at all. They are actively involved in extra marital affairs sleeping with both single guys or other married men.

Finally, I want to dedicate this piece of work to nollywood. Most of the scripts they play are manifesting in our real time encounter.