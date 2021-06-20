World Sickle Cell Day: Peter Obi, Maduka Commiserate With Victims (Pictures)

Former governor of Anambra State, Mr.Peter Obi, and leading Peoples Democratic Party, PDP governorship aspirant in the State, Dr. Godwin Maduka, on Saturday, paid tribute to those who lost their lives to Sickle Cell.

At a special event tagged”Remembering Our Dearly Beloved Who Have Departed”, as part of activities to celebrate “World Sickle Cell Day, 2021, to remember victims of the ailment, former governor of Anambra State, Mr. Peter Obi and leading PDP governorship aspirant, Dr. Godwin Maduka, pledged their commitment and resolve to aid sickle cell patients.

Maduka was the only PDP govenorship aspirant in Anambra State present at the event spearheaded by the undisputed leader of the PDP in Anambra State, Mr. Peter Obi.

The event took place at Madonna Assumpta Parish, Agulu, Anambra State.

Agulu is the hometown of Mr. Peter Obi.

There are 16 govenorship aspirants in the PDP jostling for the governorship ticket of the PDP.

The guber Primary of the party takes place on June 26, 2021.

In his remarks at the event, Dr.Obi commended the Foundation for their untiring efforts to assist victims of Sickle Cell, assuring of his support to victims of the ailment.

He showered praises on Dr. Maduka and assured of his continuous support and involvement of his (Maduka’s) Foundation, to assist victims of the ailment.

In his speech, Maduka, a globally respected pain management doctor and expert, promised to assist victims of sickle cell , both on pain complicated reactions and financial aid.

He stated that his Foundation, which has assisted several indigent persons across Anambra State for many years, will continue to support sickle cell patients.

Dr.Maduka has continued to receive accolades for his his support to the indigent in Anambra State and beyond.

This has translated to massive support from key stakeholders within and beyond Anambra State for his governorship ambition.

Last week, Dr. Maduka was hosted by wife of the former Vice President, Titi Amina Abubakar, in Abuja, for his untiring efforts to support the campaign against child trafficking, which is one of the core objectives of Mrs. Atiku’s foundation, WOTCLEF.

Dr. Maduka was accompanied by his Campaign DG, Sir Nwabueze Ezeani (Nwatanayoeze)

