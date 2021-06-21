World’s Fastest Man, Usain Bolt Announces Birth Of Twins; Saint Leo & Thunder (Pics)

Jamaican sprint legend Usain Bolt and partner Kasi Bennett have announced the birth of their twins, Saint Leo Bolt and Thunder Bolt.

The Eight-time Olympic gold medalist and partner, Bennett welcomed their first child Olympia Lightning Bolt on May 17, 2020. Both have been together since 2014.

Olympia Lightning Bolt ⚡️

Saint Leo Bolt ⚡️

Thunder Bolt ⚡️



Usain Saint Leo Bolt

Happy Father’s Day to my forever love! @usainbolt

You are the rock of this family and the greatest daddy to our little ones. We love you world without end! �



Kasi Bennett