World’s Fastest Man, Usain Bolt Announces Birth Of Twins; Saint Leo & Thunder (Pics)

Jamaican sprint legend Usain Bolt and partner Kasi Bennett have announced the birth of their twins, Saint Leo Bolt and Thunder Bolt.

The Eight-time Olympic gold medalist and partner, Bennett welcomed their first child Olympia Lightning Bolt on May 17, 2020. Both have been together since 2014.

Olympia Lightning Bolt ⚡️
Saint Leo Bolt ⚡️
Thunder Bolt ⚡️

Usain Saint Leo Bolt

Happy Father’s Day to my forever love! @usainbolt
You are the rock of this family and the greatest daddy to our little ones. We love you world without end! �

Kasi Bennett

