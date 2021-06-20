Would You Advice Someone To Study Law In Nigeria?

Growing Up , A lot of people regarded law as a noble profession . The profession of the learned .

When Kids are asked , what do you want to become when’s you grow up ? . Most of the kids would respond with these the three major professions , Doctor , Lawyer , Engineer and Other professions will follow .

Looking at the situation of things now , it seems the legal profession is the worst hit as it pertains to the decline of prestige once attached to the professions.

It is quite worrisome and shameful the state of most lawyers and law graduates in the present Nigeria . A twitter thread a while back showed the horror stories most young Lawyers and even Lawyers that are 5 – 6 years at the bar are facing .

Poor remuneration of below 50k , court strikes that leads to zero litigation cases , disregard for court pronouncements and lack of a proper structure to cater to the needs of lawyers in the country .

Many have said why practice law in a lawless nation ? . This question is especially close to the truth when one realizes that the level of corruption in the judiciary and how difficult it is to perhaps succeed in the profession without election petition cases and dubious government transactions .

Even the assigning of the conferred position of Senior Advocates of Nigeria is saddled with corruption .

More so, Nigeria seems To a country that many citizens do not value the services of a lawyer until when trouble comes . As such , most do not value retainer-ship agreement and those that do give meager fees .

It is even more difficult because a lot of lawyers are out there and if one refuses due to the obtainable standard of charge anywhere in the world , another Nigerian lawyer hungry for a crumb of case will take it up. It seems there are too many lawyers for people who are either too ignorant to believe their services are of value or too supposedly knowledgeable with the system to know that resolving issues in the court of law in Nigeria is one hell of a battle .

A mere look at the actions of the current attorney general of the federation as regards sensitive issues like cattle grazing and social media ban , the removal and treatment of a Chief Justice of Nigeria , raid of the houses of chief justices of states by the security agencies , unpaid salaries of magistrates and calibre of lawyers that become SANS has pointed a lot to the state of legal practice in Nigeria ?

The big question now is “ would an average Nigerian say law is a noble profession and will you still Advice someone to study law in this present Nigeria ?