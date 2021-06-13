Yobe Governor, Buni Visits Senator Orji Kalu & His Mother (Photos)

Executive Governor of Yobe State and Chairman of the All Progressives Congress ( APC) National Caretaker Committee and Special Congress Committee, Alhaji Mai Mala Buni, on Sunday paid a courtesy visit to Elder Mrs Eunice Kalu, the mother of the Senate Chief Whip, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, ABN TV reports.

The Yobe State Governor visited the mother of the former Abia State Governor in Abuja and spent more than two hours.

Present during the visit were Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, Hon. Mascot Uzor Kalu Hon. Obinna Oriaku , Chief Lastborn Onwukaike Egwu.

Source: https://abntv.com.ng/2021/06/apc-chairman-gov-buni-visits-sen-orji-kalus-mother/