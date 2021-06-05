‘Yoruba Nation Agitators Are Foolish’ – Aregbesola

Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola on Saturday said those leading and supporting agitation for the Yoruba Nation are foolish saying “they should consider the consequences of war.”

Aregbesola while speaking at Zenabab Hotel, Ilesha, Osun State during his 64th birthday celebration warned that agitators must consider the women, children, old people and those living with disabilities who are mostly affected.

He said Nigeria must be more united else African countries will be enslaved once again.

He noted that Nigeria is the country that will liberate Africa from all oppressions therefore Nigerians must not give nod to secessionists.

“Anything that threatens and creates a problem for Nigeria may cause backwardness for our country for 50 years,” he added.



