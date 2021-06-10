Yoruba Nation Rally Holds On June 12; FG Warned Against Bloodshed- Igboho’s Spokesman

Yoruba Nation agitators are planning to hold ‘peaceful rallies’ across the southwest region on Saturday June 12, The Nation has learnt.

The Nation reports the pro-Yoruba nation protesters have held rallies across southwest states including Osun, Ogun, Ekiti, and Ondo.

Also, NANS under the leadership of its National President, Comrade Sunday Asefon, had declared June 12 as National Day of Peaceful Protest to call on government to act decisively towards addressing insecurity.

Publisher of Sahara Reporters, Omoyele Sowore, also called for nationwide June 12 protest against the President Buhari-led administration.

Igboho’s spokesman, Olayomi Koiki in a live video programme aired on Wednesday night, called on southwest Governors to cooperate with the peaceful protesters during the exercise.

He said: “Let us warn the Federal Government that if there is bloodshed this weekend, the international community is watching, if the military kills any Nigerian this weekend, it is going to be very hot.

“The Yoruba Nation rally will go ahead in every part of Yoruba land and the rest of the country where it will hold.

“Red alarm will begin on Friday. People should stock up food Items from Friday night.

“We are not backing down this weekend; we are ready to take back what belongs to us.”

He also enjoined agitators to ‘fast’ on Friday.



https://www.google.com/amp/s/thenationonlineng.net/breaking-yoruba-nation-agitators-to-protest-june-12/amp/