You Are Not Spokesman Of Workers Over Salaries, Imo NLC Tells PDP

The imo state chapter of Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) yesterday cautioned the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) against dragging it into partisan politics.

It took a exception to a text of a press Conference by PDP wherein it listed non payment of salaries as one of the reasons why it asked Governor Hope Uzodinma to resign.

In a joint statement by the organised Labour in Imo State, signed by the Ag chairman of NLC, Comrade Philipi Nwansi, the state chairman of Trade Union Congress (TUC) Commrade Tangban Nkim, and the state chairman of JPSNC, Commrade Alloy Iwuanyanwu, the labour leaders denied having any salaries issue with the state government.

” Concerning the issue of salaries and pensions, organized labour has engaged the state government meaningfully and most outstanding matters in that regard have been adequately handled with our instrumentality of labour mechanism and approach”.

It expressed outrage that the PDP wanted to drag it into its altercation with the ruling APC, describing the act as unbecoming.

While making it clear that NLC is a non partisan organization solely involved in the welfare and interest of workers, the labour frowned at any attempt to involve it in politics.

It averred that it has the capacity to fight its own battles its own way and therefore does not need the assistance of any political party.

According to it, ” We take exception to any party acting as spokesman of Imo workers or organised Labour. The organized labour does not need any political party to use labour issues or workers welfare to score political goals or popularity”

It therefore urged political parties to refrain from the attempt of dragging labour into their political squabbles.

