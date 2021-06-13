You Can Resume Nightlife In Owerri – Imo State CP Assures Residents

Imo State Commissioner of Police, Abutu Yaro, has asked the residents of Owerri, the state capital, to resume nightlife.

Yaro said the security situation of the state had improved to the point that people had to start living their normal life.

Nightlife had closed in the state following the spate of attacks on government facilities and killings in the state in recent times.

Hoodlums have attacked and razed several police stations, the Owerri Correctional Centre, court complexes, and offices of the Independent National Electoral Commission.

No fewer than 50 security operatives and civilians have been reportedly killed in the process.

However, Yaro said that security agents were winning the war against banditry in the state.

Responding to an inquiry from Sunday PUNCH, Yaro said the killing of the leader of a gang in the state, popularly known as Dragon, the “swift neutralisation” of killers of a former presidential aide, Ahmed Gulak, and others were pointers that the security agents were getting it right in the fight against insurgents in the state.



