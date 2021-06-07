‘You Can’t Silence Me + Why I Didn’t Buy Private Jet Like Other Pastors’ – Mbaka

Founder and Spiritual Director of Adoration Ministries Enugu, Reverend Father Ejike Mbaka, has explained why he refused to acquire a private jet like other pastors.

Mbaka said although he has the funds to acquire private jets also, he would rather use the money to feed the poor and help the needy.

The cleric maintained that he will never be silent on the many killings and bloodshed going on in the country.

He said, ”His children are suffering. Is this not Jesus who said, give them something to eat. We are ministers of God. It is not that Father Mbaka cannot fly jet but what am I doing with jet when my people have no job and no food to eat?

”It does not mean I cannot have millions in the bank, watching the money. Whatever God will give me that I will not use to serve the church and help the poor masses, let it not come to me. People should take things easy and understand me.

”Those who think Mbaka will be quiet, you are wasting your time. Do you know how many people have died under one month in a country like this, how much blood has been shed? They cannot ask me to keep quiet. No blood is worth being shed.”

SaharaReporters had earlier reported how operatives of the Department of State Services summoned the controversial priest to Abuja for questioning.

It was gathered that the operatives visited the church to drop the letter of invitation. However, they didn’t meet the cleric at the church premises.

Details of why the intelligence unit summoned the priest were not stated but it might be connected with Mbaka’s criticism of the President Muhammadu Buhari government in recent times.



