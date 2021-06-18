”You Dial Trouble”- Dino Melaye To Automobile Company That Accused Him Of Debt (Photos)

Dino Melaye has responded after an automobile company accused him of buying a vehicle from them and not paying up for it, IgbereTV reports.

The automobile company made the allegation on Instagram after the Senator flaunted a Rolls Royce Cullinan on his page.

The automobile company saw the post and left a comment that reads;

“Sir, you still have outstanding balance to pay unique motors. All effort to reach you and Moses prove abortive. Please pay up sir.”



Responding to the allegation, Dino threatened to go after them with his lawyers.

He wrote;

”No be only unique motor ! If l am really owing you, you know what to do. Abi na social media you sell the imaginary car? All of una wey dey use my name promote your obscure Buisness…God know una address ooo. But for this unique nonsense my lawyers go reach you. You dial trouble”

https://www.instagram.com/p/CQPGaHontwc/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link