‘You Were Not Elected Just To Obtain Loans’ – Wike Mocks Buhari Over Insecurity

Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State has asked President Muhammadu Buhari to be more effective in securing the lives and property of Nigerians.

Commenting on the widespread insecurity in the country, Wike accused Buhari of attempting to shift his constitutional powers of securing lives and property to governors.

The governor spoke at the commissioning of the 21-kilometre Odufor-Akpoku-Umuoye Road in Etche Local Government Area of the State on Tuesday.

Wike said the All Progressives Congress-led federal government has no idea of how to tackle the troubling security issues and make the country safe for Nigerians.

He enjoined the federal government to admit that it can no longer fulfil the promises it made to Nigerians, adding that admitting weakness publicly when there is failure makes a leader respectable.

“Mr President, you are the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. You appoint Inspector-General of Police, you appoint the Chief of Army Staff, Chief of Naval Staff, the Commissioner of Police, Director of Department of State Service, and other heads of security.

“Which one do we appoint? How can people appointed by Mr President be under me?

“It is not only to borrow money for Nigeria that you’re in charge. You must also be in charge of other things including security. Who signed order 10? Is it the governors?

“Mr. President was short of calling names of those governors who run to Aso Rock when they are supposed to stay in their states to see the needs of their states and people. Mr. President should have come out openly and said, my APC governors, stop worrying me. Go back to your states and do your work. On that, I support him.

“Thank God, Mr. President knows that I am not one of those that go to visit him over one problem or the other. I, as the governor of Rivers under PDP, you’ll never find me there.”

Critics of the Federal Government have lamented over the level of borrowing by the current administration but the Buhari government has defended its action.



